Wenger: I always said Ospina was world class

Arsene Wenger says he always felt David Ospina was a world-class goalkeeper after his strong performance standing in for the injured Petr Cech in Arsenal's draw against Tottenham.

The Colombia international, 27, is again expected to be in between the sticks when the Gunners travel to Hull City on Tuesday for their FA Cup fifth-round replay.

Wenger was impressed with his nine saves against Spurs at White Hart Lane on Saturday and again criticised the media for how they treated him after a Champions League mistake against Olympiacos earlier in the season.

"I believe that I told you many times in these press conferences that I rate him as a top class, world-class goalkeeper," said the Frenchman.

"I never questioned his quality. I think he had been unfairly treated when I played him against Olympiacos and it was a shame that at the time his stats did not come out in the press and that's where I thought he got unfair treatment."

Wenger confirmed a busy fixture schedule will mean he makes changes against Hull, but has confidence in every player he has to call upon.

"We lose Francis Coquelin of course from his bad tackle on Saturday and everybody else looks medically available," reported the manager.

"I have to see how everybody has recovered but overall we should have the same squad that went to Tottenham plus Alex Iwobi will certainly be added to the squad.

"We made 10 changes in the first game and I believe we will have a team with a good chance to qualify, no matter who plays. David Ospina is an example of that on Saturday.

"We will have to make changes to keep the balance right but I have same respect [for the opposition] and exact same idea that every player in my squad can play and can win the game."