Wenger: I have always respected my contracts

Arsene Wenger has dismissed speculation he could break his Arsenal contract early after another disappointing campaign at the Emirates Stadium.

The Frenchman's future with the Gunners came under intense scrutiny last season as his previous deal neared its end, but he then put pen to paper on a two-year extension.

Arsenal have struggled to be competitive, though, despite heavy investment in Wenger's squad – the like of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang arriving for club-record deals.

Sitting sixth in the Premier League table, and having exited the FA Cup, Arsenal's only chance of silverware this season is in the Europa League or EFL Cup.

And that has led to reports Wenger could walk away, but the experienced manager intends to honour his commitment.

"I have always respected my contracts," he told beIN Sports.

We can confirm that the club has agreed a new contract with Arsène Wenger May 31, 2017

"I would like to remind you I said no to all the biggest clubs in the world to respect my contract so that's always what I try to do.

"After that we have as well to accept in our job that the future is the future but for me the future is to win the next game.

"We have to perform better in every single game and show until the end of the season a complete hunger to win every single game. That's what it's about for us.

"The players who came in, have they the quality to give us something special? Yes. But it is about proving that on the field."