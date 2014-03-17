Wenger lauds Rosicky strike at Tottenham

The Czech Republic international settled Sunday's contest with Tottenham at White Hart Lane with a thunderous half-volley from the right-edge of the penalty area that left Hugo Lloris helpless.

Rosicky's strike was decisive as Tottenham spurned a host of chances, while Arsenal showed plenty of resilience to hold out for a1-0 triumph that enhanced their chances of winning the Premier League title.

Arsenal manager Wenger hailed the midfielder's contribution and in particular his match-winning strike.

"It will go in my collection of great goals," Wenger said.

"I told Tomas that, because first of all he is not a typical goalscorer and he surprised everybody.

"Before we realised what he was doing it was in the back of the net, it was an unbelievable goal."

The three points may prove crucial for Arsenal as they look to maintain pace in the Premier League title race.

Wenger's men sit third in the table, four points adrift of Chelsea with a game in hand.

The two rivals will meet at Stamford Bridge in a crunch clash next weekend, with the game marking Wenger's 1,000th match in charge of Arsenal.