Wenger: Leicester can still lose Premier League title

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has not given up hope of overhauling Leicester City in the race for the Premier League title.

Leicester have opened up a five-point lead over Tottenham with seven games to in one of the most unpredictable Premier League campaigns of all time. Arsenal are 11 points off the Foxes, but have a game in hand.

Arsenal host Watford on Saturday, with Leicester welcoming Southampton to the King Power Stadium a day later.

And Wenger hopes to put pressure on a Leicester squad that has little collective experience of competing at the top of the table.

"Leicester at the moment are in a very strong position, but they can still lose it," Wenger told a news conference.

"But we have to perform. Our job is to perform until the last day of the season, so let's perform. The target is to win our remaining [eight] games. Let's be pragmatic. It starts on Saturday.

"Finishing on 79 points could be enough, but it depends on the results of Leicester. Nobody knows how they will respond in their last games.

"I don't know how many teams are still in the title race. Everybody doubts Arsenal's chances, so for the teams behind us it's even more difficult.

"Seasons like this could be more of a norm because all English clubs have fantastic financial potential."

Arsenal appeared to be on their way to Premier League glory back in January, but a poor run of form saw them fall behind Leicester and Spurs.

Wenger is pleased with the way they have responded, though, and refuses to draw conclusions until the end of the season.

"We have 17 teams behind us so let's focus," Wenger added. "It has been very difficult but I believe you focus on giving your best and performing.

"The language is very dramatic in the Premier League and you have to accept that.

"We focus on giving our best until the end of the season, then we will judge the season.

"Our last two games were very positive and it shows the team responds well. Some teams sink and some respond. We have responded in a very efficient way.

"We have had many injuries as well. Let’s not judge too much."