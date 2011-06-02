Wenger: No interest in Fabregas yet

The summer period has so far become a chore for the Gunners manager, who has had to repel constant transfer speculation linking his players with moves away from Emirates Stadium.

Club captain Fabregas has been particularly susceptible to interest from other clubs, with a return to Barcelona continually touted.

Strong interest from the Catalan side 12 months ago almost materialised into a move for the Spanish international, but at the 11th hour Wenger persuaded the 24-year-old to stay for at least one more season.

It is widely expected that Barcelona will reignite their interest this summer, but Wenger has revealed that “there hasn't been an interest” registered as of yet.

Wenger was forthcoming in admitting that Barcelona attempted to sign his star player last summer, but stressed the need for Arsenal to stave off any fresh bids.

“There was an interest from Barcelona last year which I won't hide,” Wenger said.

“My No.1 wish is to keep Fabregas - for me he is the best midfielder in the world and we naturally built the team around him.”

Another frustrating season for Arsenal on all fronts will make it difficult for Wenger to tempt Fabregas to continue his loyalty to the Gunners.

ByKillian Woods