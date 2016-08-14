Wenger not panicking, targets new recruits after Liverpool loss

Arsene Wenger accepts Arsenal need to do business before the close of the transfer window after seeing his side go down 4-3 to Liverpool in their Premier League opener on Sunday.

A thrilling game at Emirates Stadium saw Liverpool trail 1-0 before romping into a 4-1 lead, with Jurgen Klopp's men then staving off a comeback as Arsenal threatened to salvage a point.

With centre-halves Gabriel and Per Mertesacker injured and Laurent Koscielny not match fit, Wenger started young pair Calum Chambers and Rob Holding in the heart of the defence.

The inexperienced duo were given a torrid time by Liverpool's clinical forward line and Wenger insists work is being undertaken to add to his squad before the transfer deadline.

"Yes we need some players back and of course I've said many times before we are working very hard still to get one or two more players in," he told Sky Sports.

"It's always desperate because there's not much time left but I don't know what you'd call desperate, it has to make sense and be quality.

"We've done that [spent big] before, but it's about identifying the players and the availability of the players."

The final whistle was greeted by a chorus of boos from the home fans but Wenger was quick to shrug aside the discontent of the Gunners' faithful.

"That's part of it and of course that's not pleasant but we have shown in the past we have the mental strength to deal with that and bounce back," he added.

"At 4-1 down at home it's difficult with so many young players. At the back we lack a bit of maturity but you know that before we go into the game.

"We have to analyse but not panic. I'm always under pressure because I want to win every single game and that's part of the game."