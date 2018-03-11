Wenger racks up 700th Arsenal win

Arsene Wenger chalked up his 700th win in charge of Arsenal as the Gunners beat Watford 3-0 at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The under-fire manager's first victory came against Blackburn Rovers way back in 1996, when Ian Wright scored twice in a 2-0 win at Ewood Park.

And goals from Shkodran Mustafi, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan saw Wenger to number 700, while Troy Deeney - who accused Arsenal of lacking "cojones" earlier in the season - had a penalty saved by Petr Cech.

The match also saw Arsenal score their 1000th Premier League home goal, Mesut Ozil become the fastest player to reach 50 assists and Cech keep his 200th clean sheet in the competition.