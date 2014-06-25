Wenger rubbishes talk of Balotelli transfer

Reports have linked the Milan forward with a switch to the Emirates Stadium but manager Wenger dismissed the idea on Wednesday.

"It's pure invention," Wenger told beIN Sports. "We cannot believe absolutely everything that is on the internet or in the papers.

"Sometimes it's created by agents or by press who needs news. But in this case, it's not true."

Earlier this week, Milan vice-president Barbara Berlusconi refused to rule out the possibility of selling Balotelli, who played all three games in Italy's unsuccessful FIFA World Cup campaign.

She told the club's official website: "Balotelli is a great player. But the way I see it, I don't believe that someone can be irreplaceable.

"We will see what happens."

Arsenal failed in reported bids to sign Luis Suarez and Gonzalo Higuain in the last close-season and it is likely that a striker top-class striker remains on Wenger's shopping list.