Wenger rues lack of killer edge as Arsenal face FA Cup reply

Arsene Wenger was frustrated with a lack of clinical finishing as Arsenal were held to a 0-0 draw by Hull City in the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday.

Visiting goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic made a number of fine saves as a much-changed Gunners side failed to find a breakthrough despite dominating for the majority of the encounter.

With a Champions League tie against Barcelona coming up and the Premier League title race very much alive, Wenger admits a replay is far from ideal and bemoaned a lack of accuracy when it came to the final ball at Emirates Stadium.

"No, it's not especially good news, but Hull defended very well," Wenger told BT Sport. "We were not incisive or accurate enough in our passing in the final third.

"As long as they did not concede, they maintained with how they played. We had 20 shots, 70 per cent possession, but no goals.

"The Hull goalkeeper was outstanding and kept them in the game. It would have been decided with them or us scoring a goal.

"I think FA Cup replays is a particularity of the English rules and you have to respect that."

Arsenal saw two penalty appeals waved away by referee Mike Dean after Alex Bruce inadvertently blocked Mohamed Elneny's shot with his arm early on, before Danny Welbeck went tumbling in the area under pressure late in the first half.

"I cannot influence the referee's decisions, only the technical quality of my team," Wenger added. "If we have no injuries, we can cope with the fixtures."