Wenger salutes Suarez-like Sanchez

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has compared Alexis Sanchez to Barcelona star Luis Suarez and believes the Chilean is becoming a better central striker with every game he plays.

Wenger has deployed Sanchez in a different role this term following injuries to Danny Welbeck and Olivier Giroud, choosing the former Barca winger ahead of new signing Lucas Perez.

Sanchez has impressed in a central position, scoring five goals in his last six games across all competitions, but while Wenger did liken him to Suarez, he was not initially convinced by him as a centre-forward.

He told Sky Sports: "First of all I had big competition up front. I thought Welbeck could play there, Giroud was playing there with different qualities and I reflected for a long time at the end of the season.

"I decided to try Sanchez [up front]. He has similarities with Luis Suarez. At the start many people questioned that decision.

"I must say the few times I tried him before, he was not convincing in this position. You start to think is that a wrong decision or do I have to give him more time?

"In the first two games I was not completely convinced but now, game after game, he's growing into this position and getting better and better.

"Where he's strong is that he can dribble, finish and he can also give a final ball."