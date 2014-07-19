Wenger still searching for reinforcements

The London club have brought in Alexis Sanchez and Mathieu Debuchy this month, but Lukasz Fabianski and Bacary Sagna have been among those to move on to pastures new following the expiration of their contracts.

Speaking after a 2-0 pre-season victory over Boreham Wood, Wenger revealed his determination to bring in a goalkeeper to cover Fabianski's departure and provide competition for Wojciech Szczesny.

A new defender could also be heading to Emirates Stadium, with reports linking club captain Thomas Vermaelen with a move to Manchester United.

Asked whether Vermaelen will stay with Arsenal, Wenger said: "I cannot guarantee that [Vermaelen will stay], but should he go I will bring another centre-back in for sure.

"I'm very happy with what I could do until now. It's not over - there's still a long way to go.

"I can't give you any names because you are never sure that you can do what you want. We are still out there to strengthen our squad.

"I will bring in a goalkeeper for sure."