Wenger wants Arsenal response in North London derby

After being humiliated in the Champions League by Bayern Munich, Arsene Wenger wants his Arsenal side to respond in the best way possible when they take on rivals Tottenham on Sunday.

Arsenal were humbled 5-1 by the Bundesliga champions at Allianz Arena last week, a result that left the Londoners on the brink of an early Champions League exit.

However, Arsenal are joint-top of the Premier League table alongside Manchester City and will be looking to maintain their title push against the club's North London rivals.

"That is what is at stake, to respond," Wenger said.

"We have to be in the fight at Christmas. The desire is there. We need to show it in all our games.

"What is positive for us is, if you look at our fixtures until now, we have played all the big teams and the teams fighting at the top apart from Man City.

"When we were top two years ago we had only played the teams in the second half of the table. This time we are in a strong position and we have played many teams who are in the top half of the table."

While Arsenal are on the verge of a Champions League elimination at the group stages, Wenger has not given up hope of progression,

"We can still have a bright future in the Champions League," he said. "I feel we are not out of the competition yet.

"Of all the teams I have seen Bayern would be the super favourite. We knew before the game that Bayern was a special game for us and that the Premier League is a competition where we are on a strong run up to now and we want to continue that.

"This weekend we have a good opportunity to put things right."