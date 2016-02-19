Wenger: Welbeck stronger after injury woe

Arsene Wenger believes Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck has become "a stronger man" due to his lengthy injury lay-off.

Welbeck made his first appearance of the season from the bench against Premier League leaders Leicester City last Sunday and marked the occasion with a dramatic last-gasp winner.

Having endured 10 months on the sidelines following knee surgery, Wenger believes the former Manchester United man has his best years ahead of him

"I believe it's always a good observation of character and the resilience of a person when they are injured for such a long time," Wenger told a news conference ahead of the holders' FA Cup fifth-round tie against Hull City.

"You look at how he resists the stress of not being able to play, how much he can respond with the effort he puts into his rehab, and how focused he can be every day when he goes step by step slowly.

"As well, in Danny's case he had a few setbacks. I think he has become a stronger man.

"[He can become] A lot better because he is at the right age for players - 25 years old.

"He already has experience, physically he is back to his best so I believe the best is to come from him."