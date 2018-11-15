We're better than Dortmund – Wagner urges Bayern to respond

Bayern Munich forward Sandro Wagner dismissed any suggestions the club were rebuilding, saying the Bundesliga champions have a better squad than Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund are four points clear atop the table and seven ahead of Bayern after winning a thrilling Der Klassiker on Saturday.

Wagner feels Bayern are better than Dortmund despite their contrasting starts to the season, as the Germany international urged his team to respond and win the league title.

"It's crazy when you look at the league table. We are fifth, which can't be the aspiration of Bayern Munich or us players," he said.

"We have to win the Bundesliga title this year, anything else would be a disappointment. We have the best team by far, in Germany.

Disappointing to say the least 3-2 November 10, 2018

"Of course, Dortmund have played a couple of good games, but in my opinion we are the better team.

"Therefore, every single player needs to have the ambition to become a German champion. To say it's a rebuilding phase or similar is rubbish.

"We have to win the Bundesliga."