We're in the honey - St Pauli look to create buzz on bee population

German second tier side St Pauli are hoping to generate a buzz in the bid to help the planet's declining bee population by selling honey produced from hives at the stadium in the club shop.

St Pauli are keeping bees inside the club's Millerntor-Stadion and have opted to name their honey product "Ewaldbienenhonig" - which translates to "Ewald honey" - in honour of head coach Ewald Lienen.

As well as selling the honey, supporters have been urged to plant flowers and create bee-friendly window boxes in a bid to boost dwindling bee numbers, while the progress of the bees can be seen via webcam.

Wir haben ab sofort zwei Bienenvölker am & produzieren den ersten Bundesliga-Honig! 1/2 April 4, 2016

A club statement read: "We're happy to play a part in the ecological diversity of the district and we'd be happy if fans and residents [around the ground] let their window boxes bloom in a bee-friendly way."

Lienen added: "I think it is right and important that we ecologically take such a measure of responsibility.

"The name of the honey sounds somehow familiar."

On the pitch, a run of just one win in four league matches has stung St Pauli's promotion hopes.