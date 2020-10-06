West Brom and Wales forward Hal Robson-Kanu set for surgery on broken arm
By PA Staff
West Brom forward Hal Robson-Kanu will undergo surgery on Wednesday to rectify a broken arm sustained in Sunday’s loss at Southampton.
The Wales international was introduced on the hour mark at St Mary’s and picked up the injury during his 30-minute cameo.
Despite the issue, he finished the game but was unable to prevent Slaven Bilic’s team losing 2-0.
Wishing you a speedy recovery, @RobsonKanu 🤞— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) October 6, 2020
An early assessment of the injury saw Robson-Kanu unable to join up with Wales for their triple-header this month and he is now set for a spell on the sidelines while he undergoes rehabilitation.
“An X-ray has since confirmed the break to Robson-Kanu’s right arm and he will undergo surgery to rectify the injury on Wednesday,” a club statement on Tuesday read.
The 31-year-old forward has played five times for West Brom this season in all competitions and scored three goals in the Carabao Cup.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.