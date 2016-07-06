West Brom complete Phillips signing
Matt Phillips has completed a transfer from QPR to West Brom, the Premier League club have confirmed.
West Brom have announced the signing of forward Matt Phillips from QPR for an undisclosed fee.
The 25-year-old has agreed a four-year contract with Tony Pulis' side after an offer reported to be worth £5.5million was accepted by the Championship outfit.
"We're really pleased to have Matty on board. This is a great chance for him to show everyone he belongs in the top-flight of English football," Pulis told West Brom's official website.
Technical director Nick Hammond added: "I think it's fair to say Matt has been on the radar for a period of time and we're very pleased to have finally got his signature.
. becomes Albion’s first signing of the summer. Full story July 6, 2016
"He's a great acquisition because he adds to the versatility within the group. He gives us both wide positions and is also able to play as a central striker.
"We're absolutely delighted to welcome Matt to the club."
Phillips, who joined QPR in 2013, scored eight times in the Championship last season.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.