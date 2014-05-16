West Brom confirm release of quintet

In a statement released on Friday, the club confirmed that Zoltan Gera and Steven Reid would not be offered new contracts after their deals expired at the end of the season.

The Hawthorns outfit chose not to take up their one-year options on Liam Ridgewell and Scott Allan, while it was decided to trigger a break clause in Diego Lugano's contract.

Furthermore, the quintet of Scott Sinclair, Morgan Amalfitano, Thievy Bifouma, Matej Vydra and Goran Popov have all returned to their permanent employers.

"Zoltan and Steven have been terrific professionals during their many years with us," said West Brom's director of football administration Richard Garlick.

"They have been a real credit to the football club, both on and off the field.

"We know that Zoltan is looking to find another club while Steven, who is keen to carry on playing but is also doing his coaching badges, is considering his options.

"Liam has made a key contribution during the past two and a half years, which we thank him for. He has been a popular member of the dressing room and we wish him well as he looks for a new club.

"I would also like to thank Diego and our five loan signings for their efforts over the past 12 months.

"Scott Allan has found it difficult to break into the first team since arriving two-and-a-half years ago and we wish him well in his future career."