West Brom defensive duo Kieran Gibbs and Tosin Adarabioyo return to training

West Brom have received a pre-derby boost after Kieran Gibbs and Tosin Adarabioyo and returned to training.

Gibbs has missed four matches while Adarabioyo sat out the last two in the SkyBet Championship, but both are in contention to face Birmingham next Friday.

Matt Phillips, who has played only four times since the turn of the year because of an ankle problem, remains a doubt for that game.

“Kieran (hip) and Tosin (hamstring) are now back in training,” head of science and medicine Andy Leaver told wba.co.uk.

“They’ve worked hard over the break, as has Matt who continues to make progress as well.”