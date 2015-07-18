West Brom edge past third-tier US club

West Brom defeated a valiant Charleston Battery 2-1 in a club friendly in South Carolina on Friday.

The American third-tier side sought to prove their worth against the Premier League outfit following the latter's surprising 3-1 defeat to Major League Soccer newcomers Orlando City on Wednesday.

But it was Tony Pulis' men who emerged victorious - Saido Berahino and Brown Ideye the goal-scorers for the visitors to Blackbaud Stadium.

Ideye struck the winner in the 82nd minute, after Navion Boyd had equalised prior to the hour mark for the Battery.

West Brom sought to avenge their errors and commenced the match in an attacking manner as they tore the left flank to shreds.

Yet Pulis' men failed to capitalise on their numerous opportunities during the first half.

Defence was the highlight for the home side - even with their high work rate, Charleston were lacklustre in attack despite the best efforts of forward Dane Kelly.

The visitors shared the possession stakes with the home side during the first 45 minutes but continued to play out from the back of defence.

Both flanks were utilised by West Brom, who looked to exploit the Battery's inferior pace by pushing forward on every possible occasion but were lacking the polish to show for it on the scoreboard.

A goal eventually arrived when Berahino dribbled his way through the defensive line and struck the ball past the reach of goalkeeper Odisnel Cooper late in the first half.

Charleston began the second half with renewed vigour and their heightened presence was felt as Justin Portillo and Dante Marini began to find gaps in the West Brom defence.

The hosts created several chances including a notable opportunity from midfielder Marini, whose run was cut short by a solid West Brom defence.

However it was Boyd with the simple finish that brought his side back into the contest.

Despite Charleston growing in confidence, West Brom re-took the lead when an unmarked Ideye headed home.

A late free-kick by Charleston was pushed over the crossbar by West Brom goalkeeper Boaz Myhill, as Pulis' men held on.