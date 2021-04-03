West Brom humble Chelsea to hand Tuchel his first defeat

West Brom humbled Chelsea with a 5-2 win in the Premier League to end their unbeaten start to life under Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel welcomed the return of Thiago Silva, who returned from injury, while Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic join Timo Werner in attack, with Tammy Abraham was included in the squad.

Edouard Mendy was called into action early in the first half when he made a good save to deny Matheus Pereira’s low strike from 25 yards out.

The Blues had a chance of their own in the 12th minute but Marcos Alonso’s strike from a tight angle was well saved by Sam Johnstone.

Chelsea eventually took the lead in the 27th minute When Alonso's free kick curled up and over the wall, beating a diving Johnstone, but not the post.

However, the rebound dropped at Pulisic's feet and the American side-footed the ball home into a gaping goal to make it 1-0.

The home side were then reduced to 10-men two minutes later when Silva was shown his marching orders for a lunging tackle on Yokuslu.

West Brom level matters in stoppage time when Johnstone’s long clearance upfield somehow found Pereria, who lobbed the ball over the advancing Mende to make it 1-1.

The visitors then took the lead deep in stoppage time after Diagne played the ball through to Pereira, who found the back of the net with a clever low finish at the near post that left Mendy helpless as the game went into the half time break.

Chelsea had a chance to level matters early in the second half but Alonso's goalbound effort was touched on to the post by Ajayi on the line.

Things went from bad to worse for the Blues in the 63rd minute as Furlong broke free down the right and picked out Callum Robinson, who volleyed the ball home against his former club.

West Brom then made it 4-1 five minutes later when Townsend's gorgeous back heel sets up the unmarked Diagne for a composed finish into the far corner.

The home side managed to pull a goal back in the 71st minute after Alonso's low ball across the box picked out Mason Mount, who kept his cool to find the back of the net with just Johnstone to beat.

West Brom put the game to bed in stoppage time when Robinson escaped the offside trap to produce a wonderful dinked finish to seal a quite incredible three points at Stamford Bridge.