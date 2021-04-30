West Brom likely to have an unchanged squad for derby clash with Wolves

West Brom are likely to have an unchanged squad for their Black Country derby with Wolves on Monday.

Branislav Ivanovic is out with a hamstring injury and will not return for the Baggies before the end of the season.

Robert Snodgrass is closing in on a return after an epidural to solve some long-standing niggles. The Baggies are on the brink of relegation and are nine points from safety with five games left.

Wolves have several injury doubts, with boss Nuno Espirito Santo keeping the names a secret.

Raul Jimenez is still out with a fractured skull, although Nuno remains confident the striker will return soon.

Jonny (knee), Pedro Neto (knee), Joao Moutinho (ankle) and Marcal (groin) are all out for the visitors.

West Brom provisional squad: Johnstone, Button, Bartley, Furlong, Townsend, O’Shea, Peltier, Ajayi, Pereira, Snodgrass, Yokuslu, Maitland-Niles, Phillips, Livermore, Diangana, Sawyers, Robinson, Diagne, Robson-Kanu, Grant.

Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Coady, Boly, Semedo, Saiss, Kilman, Richards, Lonwijk, Corbeanu, Neves, Gibbs-White, Vitinha, Dendoncker, Otasowie, Cundle, Podence, Jose, Silva, Traore.