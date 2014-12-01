West Brom not too cautious, insists Irvine

Irvine's men slumped to a 1-0 home defeat to Arsenal on Saturday, with Danny Welbeck's header on the hour mark settling the encounter at The Hawthorns.

That reverse left the Midlands club just two points above the Premier League's bottom three going into Tuesday's home fixture with West Ham.

Despite a losing run that has seen his team fail to score a single goal, Irvine was quick to reject claims that West Brom do not play attacking football.

"All our work last week was about being on the front foot," Irvine said. "It's really easy to do that on the training ground, talking about being positive and going forward, but it can be tough during the game.

"We started in that vein and we finished in that vein [against Arsenal] and there wasn't an instruction in between times that we should do something different.

"I would have wanted us to continue in that vein. To see Arsenal for the first 15 minutes being a counter-attacking team is kind of unusual and probably not what people would have expected.

"We want to have as many attacking options as we possibly can. The instructions to the full-backs was to get forward and, at the beginning of the game, they did that.

"So it's not as if it's a team that's set up not to attack, it's a team set up to try to play through midfield and get forward.

"We will play whichever way has to be done to try to win the game but I would prefer us to have control of the game rather than play knock-down football.

"But if the only way for us to win games is to play knock-down football then that's what we will do."