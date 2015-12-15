West Brom played anti-football - Aldridge

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge has described West Brom's performance against Liverpool on Sunday as "anti-football".

A stoppage-time goal from Divock Origi sealed a 2-2 draw for Liverpool at home against West Brom.

Craig Dawson cancelled out Jordan Henderson's opener before Jonas Olsson gave West Brom a surprise lead at Anfield.

Origi spared Liverpool's blushes with a 95th-minute strike, and Aldridge has slammed the away side's tactics.

"Let’s be honest - that wasn’t football West Brom came and played at Anfield on Sunday evening. It was anti-football," the 57-year-old wrote in his column for the Liverpool Echo.

"They showed no desire whatsoever to come out and play. And throughout the 90 minutes they had just the two efforts on target, which typically came from them piling in on our six-yard box at set pieces, which we fell for.

"Don't get me wrong - I’m not having a go at Tony Pulis - he is doing the job they want him to do at the Baggies and he is entitled to set his team up like that if he wants to, just as he did at Stoke to such effect of course.

"But for me that ugly, unambitious stuff where sides are not really bothered about trying to create chances is simply the product of the business side of football nowadays.

"The spectacle - and the entertainment value for the supporters - just doesn’t matter. Only the money does."

Aldridge also believes Jurgen Klopp will make at least one addition to his side in the January transfer window, despite the German saying he is content with the squad he has.

"I wouldn’t read too much into Jurgen Klopp saying he won’t be splashing the cash in the January transfer window," he said.

"I doubt he’ll go on a spending spree but I do think he’ll try and bring in maybe one player.

"With Ings out for the season and Sturridge’s problems, it may be a front man. Equally, he might be looking to add a creative spark in midfield.

"But he’s said what he said I think to rally his players and let them know they have his firm backing and belief. Jurgen will know who’s out there though."