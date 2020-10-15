West Brom sign Karlan Grant from Huddersfield on six-year contract

West Brom have bolstered their forward line with the signing of Karlan Grant from Huddersfield for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old, who bagged 19 goals in the Sky Bet Championship in the last campaign and struck four times in 13 appearances the season before when the Terriers were in the Premier League, has put pen to paper on a six-year contract.

West Brom technical and sporting director Luke Dowling said: “We have followed Karlan’s progression for a long time and he has been a target of ours since well before the summer transfer window opened.

“We are confident we have signed a young player who has proved he is ready for the challenges of the Premier League.

“He has scored goals throughout his career including the few months he had with Huddersfield at this level two years ago.

“During this window we have largely focused on bringing in talented, young players, who have all committed to the club with lengthy contracts, and Karlan is one we are particularly delighted to have here for the foreseeable future.”

Grant becomes the Baggies’ ninth summer signing in this transfer window.

Grady Diangana, Matheus Pereira, Branislav Ivanovic, Callum Robinson, Filip Krovinovic, Conor Gallagher, Cedric Kipre and David Button have all arrived at the Hawthorns in recent months.