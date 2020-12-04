West Brom without injured defender Conor Townsend for Palace visit

West Brom defender Conor Townsend is out of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace as he faces up to six weeks on the sidelines.

The full-back limped out of last weekend’s 1-0 win over fellow strugglers Sheffield United with a knee injury and although the damage is not as extensive as was first feared, he is expected to be sidelined for between four and six weeks.

Manager Slaven Bilic will make late decisions on deputy Kieran Gibbs and midfielder Jake Livermore, who have returned to training after testing positive for coronavirus.

Palace will be boosted by the return of Wilfried Zaha for their trip to the Hawthorns.

The attacker, who has scored five times this season, missed their defeats to Burnley and Newcastle after he recorded a positive Covid-19 test.

Roy Hodgson will be without Martin Kelly for the clash with the Baggies due to the defender having a calf injury while Wayne Hennessey (thigh), Nathan Ferguson (knee) and Connor Wickham (thigh) remain sidelined.

West Brom provisional squad: Johnstone, Button, Gibbs, Ajayi, O’Shea, Bartley, Kipre, Ivanovic, Furlong, Edwards, Krovinovic, Field, Sawyers, Diangana, Livermore, Phillips, Pereira, Harper, Gallagher, Robson-Kanu, Grosicki, Austin, Robinson, Grant.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Van Aanholt, Dann, Cahill, Clyne, Townsend, McArthur, Kouyate, Eze, Ayew, Schlupp, Butland, Ward, Tomkins, Sakho, McCarthy, Batshuayi, Benteke, Henderson, Mitchell, Woods, Milivojevic, Meyer, Zaha.