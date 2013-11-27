West Brom yet to secure Long's services

The Republic of Ireland international has scored four goals in as many matches for his club and country, including netting a brace in West Brom's 2-2 draw against Aston Villa on Monday.



Long's double was top quality, with the first touch for his opener setting him up before a chipped finish completed his brace.



The 26-year-old was close to joining Hull in the off-season, and he could be on his way out as he is yet to agree to a new contract.



"There are no developments (with my contract)," Long said.



"I'm sure the club will have a think about what's best for them and me and we'll see what happens. I tell my agent not to get in touch with me unless there's anything concrete.



"I let him do his job and I can concentrate on the football and training hard to try keep in the team."



Long has plenty of competition for places up front in Steve Clarke's side, with Nicolas Anelka, Victor Anichebe and Matej Vydra among the substitutes against Villa.



Despite his uncertain future, Long said he was focused on maintaining his place in the starting 11.



"I was sat in the dressing room before the game against Villa, I looked to my right and there was Anelka, and to my left there was Anichebe, Vydra, and Saido (Berahino) and Markus Rosenberg was at home," he said.



"It's a lot of competition for places and a bit of a headache for the manager – that can only be a good thing for the club.



"I was always comfortable here. The fans always get behind me every game and stick with me through good and bad times.



"It's not easy getting in the starting 11 here with the quality we have on the bench, that's my main focus at the moment."