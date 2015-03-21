West Brom's Foster set for six-month absence

The England international goalkeeper had initially been expected to only miss the next month, with West Brom suggesting the issue was a knee cartilage problem.

However, Foster underwent surgery on Friday and an exploratory operation uncovered a more serious problem, damage to his cruciate ligaments.

Foster had been an ever-present for Tony Pulis' side this season, making 28 appearances in the Premier League, before Boaz Myhill stepped in for Saturday's 3-0 defeat at Manchester City.

The former Manchester United goalkeeper suffered a similar injury to his right knee earlier in his career and will be hoping to once again make a successful recovery as he targets an October return.

West Brom's head of sports science and medical staff, Dr. Mark Gillett, said: "Ben is in good spirits despite this obvious disappointment to him – he's already talking about his rehab and wanting to get started on it immediately.

"But he has had a cruciate reconstruction of his left knee following the injury against Stoke and he will be out for six months."