West Brom's Foster set for six-month absence
West Brom goalkeeper Ben Foster faces a six-month layoff following surgery on an anterior cruciate ligament injury he suffered in the win against Stoke City.
The England international goalkeeper had initially been expected to only miss the next month, with West Brom suggesting the issue was a knee cartilage problem.
However, Foster underwent surgery on Friday and an exploratory operation uncovered a more serious problem, damage to his cruciate ligaments.
Foster had been an ever-present for Tony Pulis' side this season, making 28 appearances in the Premier League, before Boaz Myhill stepped in for Saturday's 3-0 defeat at Manchester City.
The former Manchester United goalkeeper suffered a similar injury to his right knee earlier in his career and will be hoping to once again make a successful recovery as he targets an October return.
West Brom's head of sports science and medical staff, Dr. Mark Gillett, said: "Ben is in good spirits despite this obvious disappointment to him – he's already talking about his rehab and wanting to get started on it immediately.
"But he has had a cruciate reconstruction of his left knee following the injury against Stoke and he will be out for six months."
