West Brom's Ideye hopeful of facing QPR

The striker missed Albion's defeat at Manchester City last weekend due to a problem sustained in the victory over Stoke City.

Ideye pulled out of the Nigeria squad for the friendlies against Uganda and South Africa during the international break, but West Brom's record signing is targeting a return against beleaguered QPR a week on Saturday.

He told the club's official website: "I am in rehab now so hopefully I will be better before the QPR game.

"I just have to work with the doctors and the physios and hopefully things will get better in time.

"Somebody kicked me from behind in the Stoke game and since then I've been getting pain.

"I spoke with the gaffer and said I didn't think I could play so I just have to rest it and get good treatment.

"I thought I could be fit for Nigeria. I thought I could even be fit for the game at Manchester City but the game was still there and I couldn't run so I just had to stay back instead of risking it by going to internationals and coming back.

"I just have to rest. The pain is still there but with the doctors and physios we have doing their best. They should make sure I'm fit for the game."