West Ham 1 Burnley 0: Noble ends winless run to ease pressure on Bilic

West Ham ended a run of six Premier League matches without a win in Wednesday's 1-0 triumph over Burnley to ease the pressure on manager Slaven Bilic.

The Croatian has come under significant pressure and was reportedly in danger of losing his job before the new year due to their poor form, but West Ham battled to their first league win since October 22 in spite of a rocky second-half display at the London Stadium.

West Ham dominated a one-sided first period, hitting the post twice and having claims for a clear penalty ignored, but their frustrations were put to rest before the break.

Although Mark Noble saw his spot-kick saved, he turned in the rebound to give the hosts a deserved lead at the interval.

Proceedings were far more open after half-time, however, and Burnley crafted the better opportunities, with Sam Vokes particularly prominent for the visitors.

But in the end Burnley's profligacy coupled with West Ham's stubborn defending saw the home side scrape victory, taking them to within a point of their visitors, who remain winless away from home in the league this term.

Bilic's men looked every inch a side boosted by Sunday's 2-2 draw at Liverpool during the early exchanges, dominating possession and keeping Burnley penned in at the back.

Despite their control, West Ham's finishing left a lot to be desired, with Manuel Lanzini slicing over from just outside the area nine minutes in.

The Hammers were then unlucky not to earn a penalty just before the half-hour mark, with referee Bobby Madley failing to spot Winston Reid's header striking Michael Keane's outstretched arm.

Burnley continued to ride their luck and were spared by the frame of the goal twice in the final 10 minutes of the first half - Pedro Obiang sending a fierce 20-yard drive against the left-hand post, before Noble's curling effort crashed off the opposite upright.

But West Ham's persistence paid off in stoppage time.

Ben Mee pulled Reid to the ground in the area to concede a penalty and, although Tom Heaton initially denied Noble, the midfielder tapped in the rebound as the ball spun away from the Burnley goalkeeper.

Burnley responded well after the break, though, and almost levelled in the 54th minute, as Vokes' header beat Darren Randolph but was hacked clear just in front of the goalline.

Vokes was at the centre of things again shortly after, feeding Scott Arfield into the area and then inexplicably heading over from close range after the midfielder's shot rebounded into his path.

Burnley poured men forward in desperate fashion towards the end and caused West Ham plenty of problems with their aerial bombardment, while an Arfield free-kick drew a fine save from the outstretched Randolph.

But ultimately the Hammers were able to keep the visitors at bay, holding on for what could be a vital win for under-fire Bilic.