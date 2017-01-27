West Ham complete £10.2m deal for Snodgrass

West Ham have completed the signing of Hull City's attacking midfielder Robert Snodgrass in a £10.2million deal.

The Hammers announced that Snodgrass has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal at the London Stadium and he becomes West Ham's second signing of the January transfer window following the capture of Southampton captain Jose Fonte.

The 29-year-old Scotland international has impressed this season despite Hull's struggles against the drop, scoring seven times and providing three assists in 20 appearances.

Snodgrass, formerly of Leeds United and Norwich City, is in line to make his West Ham debut when Slaven Bilic's men entertain Manchester City next Wednesday.

"I'm delighted because this is a massive club with great tradition," he told the Hammers' official website.

"This is the sort of club which speaks for itself, the fans who come here and support week-in week-out. Moving to and selling out this new stadium is terrific and I want to be part of it.

We are delighted to confirm the signing of winger, Robert Snodgrass!January 27, 2017

"The owners and the manager are trying to build something here and I just can't wait to get started.

"I feel this is a club with real ambition, with the new stadium, great players and a manager of his calibre at Premier League level."

I am delighted that we have secure our second big signing in January after Robert Snodgrass agreed a 3 1/2 year deal to join the Club.dg January 27, 2017

Snodgrass will provide a welcome boost to Bilic's creative midfield options, with last year's player of the season Dimitri Payet still frozen out having stated his desire to leave the club.