West Ham declare Bilic's position 'not under threat'

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has received the unequivocal backing of the club's board despite a desperate run that has seen the Hammers slip towards a Premier League survival scrap.

Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Hull City - having led 1-0 - was West Ham's fourth in succession, leaving them just six points above the 18th-place Tigers with eight matches remaining.

After the loss at the KCOM Stadium, Bilic conceded that his job would come under scrutiny if results failed to pick up.

But a day later the club moved to insist the Croatian's position is not at risk.

"To end speculation once and for all, the West Ham United board feel it necessary to announce that we have 100 per cent faith in Slaven Bilic's ability to lead West Ham United," a statement read.

"Despite press speculation to the contrary, the manager's position is not under threat.

"The board know that Slaven and his coaching staff have the full backing of the playing squad and the overwhelming majority of supporters to lead West Ham United out of this difficult spell.

"The board now urge all supporters to unite behind the manager, his staff and the squad as we go into some important games. We all have complete confidence in their ability to end a testing run of results and finish the season on a high."

West Ham will attempt to arrest their recent slump when they make the short trip to Arsenal on Wednesday.