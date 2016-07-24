West Ham face anxious wait on Cresswell injury

West Ham are facing a nervy wait to discover the extent of a knee injury sustained by Aaron Cresswell in Saturday's pre-season encounter against Karlsruher.

The full-back was left in agony by a crunching tackle and he received treatment on the pitch before walking off with the assistance of West Ham's physio.

Reports on West Ham fan website Claret and Hugh suggested that Cresswell could miss as little as a month of action, or as many as six.

And chairman David Gold confirmed as such on Twitter on Sunday, when he posted: "CandH sources are accurate and we are apprehensive but it doesn't look minor.

"We await the scans in the next day or so good luck Aaron. dg."

Cresswell has been one of West Ham's most consistent performers since joining from Ipswich Town ahead of the 2014-15 campaign, and has missed just one Premier League match in two seasons.