West Ham forward Zaza set for Juventus return

Simone Zaza is definitely returning to Juventus from West Ham, according to his agent.

The forward is on loan with the Hammers, who paid an initial €5million in August and have to sign him permanently for a further €20m if he reaches a set number of Premier League appearances – reportedly 14.

But the move has been disappointing - Zaza has played eight times in the top-flight without scoring and is now set to return to Serie A champions Juve in January.

"Zaza will definitely go back to Juve, because West Ham do not want to keep him," the Italy international's agent Vincenzo Morabito told Juvenews.

"He will certainly return to Juve. He could well stay in Turin, given that Juventus might need another striker.

"If not, there are plenty of other options."

Napoli and Valencia have been linked with a move for the 25-year-old, but the Spanish club suggested his wages could prove to a problem.

"The biggest challenge is that the salary that he has at West Ham is absolutely exorbitant," Valencia sporting director Jesus Garcia Pitarch said to Superdeporte.

"But that could be negotiated. I don't know what the coach thinks about this, but if we could reduce his wages, he is a player that we can evaluate."

Morabito also ruled out Lazio as a potential destination, with wages again the concern.