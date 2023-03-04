West Ham manager David Moyes 'in real danger' after Brighton beating – Shearer

West Ham manager David Moyes is 'in real danger' of losing his job after the Irons lost 4-0 to Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday, according to Alan Shearer.

Brighton took the lead after 18 minutes at the Amex when Alexis Mac Allister converted from the penalty spot and the Seagulls went on to add three more goals in the second half through Joel Veltman, Kaoru Mitoma and Danny Welbeck.

The Hammers have not won away since beating Aston Villa 1-0 at Villa Park in August and are down in 16th place after this latest setback.

After the match, midfielder Declan Rice said: "It is cliché to say it was not good enough, but you have to apologise to the fans because we have let them and the club down."

And Moyes admitted: "Brighton were much better than we were." He added: "We have to keep our home form up, and hopefully we can do that."

West Ham's next game is at home to Villa on March 12, but whether Moyes will be in charge for that one remains to be seen.

"Not looking very good for David Moyes," Shearer said on Premier League Productions' post-game show. "From his position, it's very worrying. The marking from West Ham was atrocious and Moyes is in real danger."