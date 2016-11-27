West Ham spirit pleases Bilic

Slaven Bilic was delighted with West Ham's character as they claimed a valuable point against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Hammers, who went ahead inside the opening two minutes through Diafra Sakho before Zlatan Ibrahimovic's equaliser, had to withstand pressure from the hosts on Sunday, but remained resolute, goalkeeper Darren Randolph making a number of saves to keep the sides level.

Although the Hammers are winless in four games, Bilic was able to find plenty of positives in the 1-1 draw.

"I am very pleased with the performance and the point of course," he told a media conference.

"The only thing that I didn't like, and I said it half-time, is that when you score the goal you should be more confident than before you score the goal.

"But [for] a little bit after we scored we had that mentality that you are afraid that you scored a goal at Old Trafford.

"In the first half they were better than us, they didn't create much but they created one chance after they scored the goal.

"At half-time we asked the players to go at them, and to be fair the way we played in the second half was really good, if not great.

"So I have to praise the players, they showed commitment, team spirit, character and most of all the quality, especially in the second half."

The point lifts West Ham one point clear of the bottom three, while also climbing above Crystal Palace following their dramatic 5-4 defeat to Swansea City on Saturday.

"Okay the position we are not happy, we are still playing the price for September, but recently there are really good performances from us," he added.

"Performances are not enough but if playing this good it's only a matter of time when we are going to get the points."