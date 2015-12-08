West Ham star Lanzini ruled out for six weeks

West Ham have suffered another injury blow after attacking midfielder Manuel Lanzini was ruled out for up to six weeks with a thigh problem.

The 22-year-old missed Saturday's 0-0 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford after picking up the problem in training and now faces a period of rehabilitation.

Having undergone a scan on Monday, West Ham confirmed on Tuesday that he had been diagnosed with a quadriceps injury that will keep him out of action over the busy festive period of matches.

In a tough spell for West Ham, the injury news comes within a week of striker Diafra Sakho being ruled out for three months, with key attacking duo Dimitri Payet and Enner Valencia already sidelined.

Seventh-placed West Ham are without a win in five matches and host Stoke City in the Premier League on Saturday.