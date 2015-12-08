West Ham star Lanzini ruled out for six weeks
West Ham star Manuel Lanzini will miss the busy festive period of matches through injury.
West Ham have suffered another injury blow after attacking midfielder Manuel Lanzini was ruled out for up to six weeks with a thigh problem.
The 22-year-old missed Saturday's 0-0 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford after picking up the problem in training and now faces a period of rehabilitation.
Having undergone a scan on Monday, West Ham confirmed on Tuesday that he had been diagnosed with a quadriceps injury that will keep him out of action over the busy festive period of matches.
In a tough spell for West Ham, the injury news comes within a week of striker Diafra Sakho being ruled out for three months, with key attacking duo Dimitri Payet and Enner Valencia already sidelined.
Seventh-placed West Ham are without a win in five matches and host Stoke City in the Premier League on Saturday.
