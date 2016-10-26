West Ham 'unreservedly condemn' crowd trouble

West Ham have condemned the crowd trouble that marred their 2-1 EFL Cup fourth-round victory over Chelsea on Wednesday.

The problems developed late in the game, as stewards battled to maintain segregation between the two sets of fans with Chelsea 2-0 down.

Previous incidents at matches against Watford and Middlesbrough - along with poor performances on the pitch - have made for a difficult start to life at London Stadium for West Ham, having left Upton Park at the end of last season.

And the club released a statement soon after the match, vowing to assist in bringing those responsible to justice.

"West Ham United and London Stadium partners unreservedly condemn the behaviour of individuals involved in incidents during this evening's fixture with Chelsea," read the statement.

"Whilst quickly brought under control, the club, in line with its clear zero tolerance policy, will work closely with London Stadium 185, the Metropolitan Police Service and Chelsea to identify the individuals involved.

"Once identified, those found to have acted improperly will be banned from attending any West Ham United fixtures for life and we will request the courts serve banning orders to prevent these individuals attending any other football."