West Ham will have Antonio and Noble available for Spurs clash

West Ham will have captain Mark Noble available for their London derby against Tottenham on Saturday.

Michail Antonio has also returned to fitness having been out since he sustained a hamstring injury against Newport in September.

Lukasz Fabianski remains absent with a long-term hip injury.

Tottenham will be without Jan Vertonghen and Erik Lamela for Jose Mourinho’s first game in charge.

Both men will miss out with hamstring issues, joining Hugo Lloris (elbow) and Michel Vorm (calf) in the treatment room.

Record signing Tanguy Ndombele (groin) is a doubt and will be assessed.

West Ham provisional squad: Roberto, Martin, Fredericks, Zabaleta, Balbuena, Diop, Cresswell, Snodgrass, Rice, Noble, Yarmolenko, Felipe Anderson, Lanzini, Fornals, Antonio, Ajeti, Haller.

Tottenham provisional squad: Gazzaniga, Austin, Aurier, Walker-Peters, Foyth, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Dier, Rose, Davies, Sissoko, Winks, Ndombele, Skipp, Eriksen, Lo Celso, Alli, Moura, Son, Kane.