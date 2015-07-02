West Ham working on Jenkinson return - Gold

West Ham are working on a deal to bring Carl Jenkinson back to the club from Arsenal after a successful loan spell, says co-chairman David Gold.

Jenkinson was one of West Ham's stand-out performers in the 2014-15 season and made 32 appearances for the club in total.

The 23-year-old was also one of few players to receive credit for their performances during England's Under-21 European Championship campaign in which they were eliminated at the group stages.

"Of course [we are interested in Jenkinson]," Gold told TalkSPORT.

"We're working very hard to try and get Carl back into the squad."

West Ham have already added Dimitri Payet, Pedro Obiang and Darren Randolph to their squad during the close-season, but Gold is targeting more signings as the club get set for their final season at Upton Park before moving to London's Olympic Stadium,

"We recognise this is an important season for us and being in Europe we will go the extra mile to ensure we have got the strongest possible squad we can muster," he added.