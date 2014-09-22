West Ham's Kouyate out for up to six weeks
West Ham will be without the services of Cheikhou Kouyate for up to six weeks after the midfielder injured his groin against Liverpool.
The Senegal international sustained the injury during the second half of the 3-1 victory at Upton Park on Saturday, but stayed on to complete the 90 minutes after receiving treatment.
On Monday, West Ham's co-owner David Gold announced the news via his official Twitter account, with Kouyate set to be out until November.
"Bad news. C.Kouyate will be out for 6 weeks," he posted.
"He will probably miss 5 games and might be available for Aston Villa at home 8 nov [November]. dg.
"In the past losing a player like C.Kouyate would be devastating but now we have quality back up. Cheikhoe [sic] get well soon. dg."
Sam Allardyce's side travel to Manchester United on Saturday.
