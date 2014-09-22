West Ham's Kouyate out for up to six weeks

The Senegal international sustained the injury during the second half of the 3-1 victory at Upton Park on Saturday, but stayed on to complete the 90 minutes after receiving treatment.

On Monday, West Ham's co-owner David Gold announced the news via his official Twitter account, with Kouyate set to be out until November.

"Bad news. C.Kouyate will be out for 6 weeks," he posted.

"He will probably miss 5 games and might be available for Aston Villa at home 8 nov [November]. dg.

"In the past losing a player like C.Kouyate would be devastating but now we have quality back up. Cheikhoe [sic] get well soon. dg."

Sam Allardyce's side travel to Manchester United on Saturday.