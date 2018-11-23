Western Sydney Wanderers 0 Newcastle Jets 2: Visitors finally get first win of the season

Last season's A-League Grand Final runners-up Newcastle Jets claimed their first win of the 2018-19 campaign at the fifth time of asking, claiming a 2-0 triumph away to Western Sydney Wanderers on Friday.

The Jets had endured a difficult start to the new season, losing two of their first four matches and only rescuing a 1-1 draw late on against Sydney last time out, but they finally got off the mark thanks to Jason Hoffman and Ronald Vargas.

Abraham Majok looked lively early on for the home side and probably should have done better when he shot straight at Glen Moss in the 11th minute.

The visitors capitalised 14 minutes later as they worked a free-kick well – Nikolai Topor-Stanley latching onto a pass into the area before squaring to Hoffman for an easy finish.

Wanderers looked the more threatening in attack, with Majok again going close just after the hour, as his shot was deflected onto the crossbar.

But the Jets soaked up the pressure and then hit their opponents on the break late on, Dimitri Petratos doing brilliantly to beat his man and tee up Vargas for an easy finish in stoppage time.