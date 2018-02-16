Western Sydney Wanderers 2 Newcastle Jets 2: Nabbout stunner earns point

Newcastle Jets missed a chance to further consolidate second place in the A-League despite Andrew Nabbout scoring a stunner in a 2-2 draw against Western Sydney Wanderers that included multiple key VAR uses.

Nabbout's fine finish into the top-left corner earned the Jets a share of the spoils against the Wanderers – who were awarded a second penalty of the match following a controversial handball decision – but only extended their advantage over third-placed Melbourne City to five points, while leaders Sydney FC now hold an 11-point advantage.

Western Sydney had what they thought was the opener chalked off when Chris Ikonomidis was adjudged offside following a video review, but Nikolai Topor-Stanley's block on Marcelo Carrusca enabled Oriol Riera to slot home from the spot three minutes later.

After Nigel Boogaard saw his header come back off the bar, Dimitri Petratos got Newcastle level with a lovely strike into the top-right corner in the 48th minute.

Referee Peter Green awarded a second spot-kick when he deemed Topor-Stanley handled a ricochet in the area and, after checking footage of the incident, upheld the decision and Riera converted his second of the match from 12 yards.

It took just 80 seconds for the Jets to restore parity, though. Nabbout dribbled in from the right and curled a marvellous effort with the outside of his right foot inside the far post.

It looked like Jason Hoffman had found Newcastle a winner three minutes later, but the goal was ruled out for a foul on Vedran Janjetovic, who pushed the ball inside his own net under pressure from the right-back.