Western Syndey Wanderers 5 Brisbane Roar 4: Vidosic settles sensational semi-final

Western Sydney Wanderers reached the A-League Grand Final after a scintillating 5-4 victory over Brisbane Roar at Pirtek Stadium.

The visitors, who missed out on the Premiers' Plate on the final day of the regular season, suffered further heartbreak as Dario Vidosic scored an extra-time winner to complete a remarkable comeback in Sunday's semi-final.

Roar had found themselves 3-0 up and in total control after just 23 minutes, as Dimitri Petratos' penalty was followed by an own goal from Andreu Mayoral and a deflected finish from Jamie Maclaren.

But Romeo Castelen snatched a lifeline just three minutes later when he fired in a free-kick from 20 yards out after the Brisbane wall appeared to misjudge his intentions, allowing him to pick out the right-hand corner.

Brendon Santalab scored the home side's second when he turned past James Donachie before finishing beyond Jamie Young, and Wanderers levelled the scores eight minutes into the second half when Castelen drilled high into the net after Roar failed to clear a set-piece.

Castelen completed his hat-trick just before the hour with a fine finish from close range, but just as Wanderers looked to have completed a stunning comeback, Maclaren arrived unmarked to tap in Henrique's sliced shot from just six yards out.

Maclaren came close in extra-time but it was Vidosic who struck the final blow, steering Mark Bridge's low cross into the net after Young had parried his initial effort.

Roar pushed for an equaliser but Wanderers survived to set up a final against Adelaide United on May 1.