Westwood aiming to follow Delph's lead

Delph made his international debut in a friendly against Norway last month and has gone on to start two Euro 2016 qualifiers under Roy Hodgson.

Having played alongside Delph and Tom Cleverley, another player to have represented England in recent times, in a midfield three at Villa, Westwood is eager to step up himself.

The former Crewe Alexandra trainee, 24, told Villa's official website: "Fabian has got his England call-up and Tom is an international who I think will be back in there soon. I'm hoping to be in there soon, too.

"I think as a three in midfield we have been really good. We've really gelled and the defenders have been great.

"The three of us in there have got a really good understanding. We get on well too, which helps.

"When I spoke to Fabian about England, he said he loved it. I'm made up for him because nobody deserves it more."

Westwood has started six of Villa's seven Premier League games this season, despite facing additional competition for a place following the arrival of Colombia international Carlos Sanchez.

"It has kept me on my toes," said Westwood.

"Carlos came in on the back of a great World Cup and it was up to me to up my game and show the gaffer I should be playing.

"I've just done my best each game and that's what I will continue to do."