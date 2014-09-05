Westwood: Cleverley will fit right in at Villa

Cleverley joined Villa for the rest of the season on Tuesday, with deal needing to be ratified by the Premier League as the agreement was reached after Monday's transfer deadline.

But now the particulars of the move have been completed, Westwood is excited by the prospect of partnering England international Cleverley in the centre of Villa's midfield.

"I believe there are good times ahead for this club and we've strengthened our group now with the arrival of Tom,” Westwood told Villa's official website.

"He's a really good player. I've met him this week and, even from that first day, you can just tell that he's a top lad.

"I know he will fit right in."

Villa have taken seven points from their opening three Premier League games with wins over Stoke City and Hull City and a goalless draw with Newcastle United.

Paul Lambert's side have conceded just one goal in those encounters, and Westwood feels that the experience the club have added in the transfer window with the likes of Joe Cole, Kieran Richardson and Aly Cissokho has given the team a good balance.

"Overall, we've got two clean sheets - we almost made it three - and to do that in the Barclays Premier League is a real achievement," Westwood added.

"Ron Vlaar has come in off the back of a great World Cup and [new signing] Phil Senderos has slotted right in.

"Alan Hutton has come back into the fray and Aly Cissokho has been fantastic back there too.

"I really feel we have a good squad.

"The gaffer's brought in some experienced players now and all the young lads that were here two years ago have also got the experience of playing in the Premier League. There's a real good balance now."