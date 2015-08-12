Westwood pens five-year Villa deal

Aston Villa midfielder Ashley Westwood has agreed a new five-year contract with the Premier League club.

Tim Sherwood has seen the likes of Ciaran Clark and Nathan Baker commit to new deals at Villa Park in recent weeks, with 25-year-old Westwood the latest to give the Villa boss a boost.

Westwood - a 2012 signing from Crewe Alexandra - has been a regular feature under Sherwood and predecessor Paul Lambert over recent seasons.

"I am extremely pleased to sign a new contract and commit my future to Aston Villa," he told the club's official website.

"I was made to feel very welcome from the moment I first walked through the door and I'm very happy at the club.

"I believe I'm now entering what I hope will be the peak years of my career and I look forward to spending them here."