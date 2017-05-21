We've won the best league in the world - Ramos

Captain Sergio Ramos praised the fighting spirit of Real Madrid to end a five-year wait for LaLiga glory and win "the best league in the world".

A 2-0 victory against Malaga ensured Madrid finished three points ahead of title rivals Barcelona and were crowned Primera Division champions for the 33rd time in the club's history.

The 31-year-old paid tribute to Barca, along with Atletico Madrid and Sevilla, for pushing Zinedine Zidane's men all the way, and said his team-mates would take the opportunity to enjoy their domestic triumph before turning their attention to the Champions League final in Cardiff, where they will face Juventus.

He said: "We deserve a lot of credit for title. It's the best league in the world. I've been here a long time and it's a very tough league to win. Not just Barcelona but Sevilla and Atletico Madrid have pushed us right to the end.

"There are always doubts during the season but we've managed to keep working and fighting hard and we've done really well. We're going to enjoy this with our fans and then we'll prepare for the Champions League final."

Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the second minute at La Rosaleda and Karim Benzema doubled Madrid's lead 10 minutes into the second half, but the champions had goalkeeper Keylor Navas to thank for keeping them in front with a number of outstanding saves.

Ramos added: "It was a tough game, and it's been a tough year but we've been the most consistent and we've been rewarded for that.

"This is a prize for a tough group of players who have sacrificed a lot. Consistency has been the most important thing - we've barely dropped any points.

"We have been intense and focussed throughout the year. We have suffered but we got the points we needed and we deserve the title."