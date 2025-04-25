Liverpool report: Talks underway for the 'next Dani Alves' to become first summer buy

Liverpool have been busy seeking out potential replacements for Trent Alexander-Arnold to take them into the new season.

Alexander-Arnold – ranked at no.11 in FourFourTwo's list of the best players in the world right now – has been the subject of much talk this season due to his expiring contract, with reports suggesting he is heading for Real Madrid.

Thankfully, then, the Reds appear to have got themselves in prime position to sign a youngster billed as ‘the next Dani Alves’ in certain quarters.

Liverpool eyeing the Brazilian market for Alexander-Arnold replacement

Liverpool look likely to be in search for a Trent Alexander-Arnold replacement this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barring last-minute heroics from the decision-makers at Anfield, Arne Slot will have a gaping hole at right-back this summer.

Some have suggested Conor Bradley is ready to take the baton, but reports from abroad reveal the Merseysiders feel he may need some support.

Wesley has caught attention in England with his performances for Flamengo, also making his senior Brazil debut last month (Image credit: Ruano Carneiro/Getty Images)

According to RTI Esporte, representatives of Flamengo full-back Wesley are currently in England to meet with potential buyers, with Liverpool thought to be one of the primary parties.

Given his comparisons to Alves, it’s hoped the 21-year-old will bring the same all-action style Anfield has been used to in recent years with Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson on opposite flanks.

But the Reds are not alone. Manchester City are also reported to hold an interest, having lost Kyle Walker, initially on loan but likely permanently, to AC Milan this January after a difficult start to the season at the Etihad.

Wesley is under contract at Flamengo until 2028 and the report states the Brazilian side have no intention of letting their academy graduate leave before the Club World Cup this summer, a competition that may allow Pep Guardiola a closer look at the player.

Manchester City are also seeking a replacement for Kyle Walker, who seems unlikely to reignite his career at the Etihad (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Wesley has his work cut out to earn the comparison with three-time Champions League winner Alves, but it’s strong praise nonetheless.

Alexander-Arnold is one of the best in the world in his position right now – precisely the reason Los Blancos have come knocking – so a like-for-like replacement was never likely.

Opting for a young talent to develop, as Wesley could be, may be the Reds' best next step.

Wesley is valued at €15m, according to Transfermarkt. Liverpool take on Tottenham Hotspur this weekend, where they could clinch the league title, when Premier League action returns.