Whelan and Crouch sign new Stoke contracts

The duo's new terms will see them remain at the Britannia Stadium until 2017.

News of Crouch's new contract will be particularly pleasing to Stoke fans, after the striker was repeatedly linked with a move to QPR.

Stoke manager Mark Hughes told the club's official website: "We've been talking to both players for a while and it's pleasing that both want to stay and be a part of what we are striving to achieve at the club.

"They are both fantastic professionals who had contributed a great deal to Stoke City long before I joined the club and have continued to do so. I'm delighted they are staying with us for at least another couple of years."

Chief executive Tony Scholes added: "Players like Glenn and Peter are very much the backbone of our squad and we're delighted they have committed to spend at least another two years with the club.

"They have both proved to be fantastic signings for Stoke City. The experience they bring to bear on the side, both on and off the pitch, cannot be under-estimated and they still have so much to offer."

Former England international Crouch moved to Staffordshire in August 2011 and has gone on to score 28 Premier League goals for the club.

He took to Twitter to express his happiness at his new deal, posting: "Delighted to have signed an extension with @stokecity loved my time here so far looking forward to playing a part in coming years #SCFC."

Midfielder Whelan has also proved to be a valuable member of Stoke's first team since joining from Championship club Sheffield Wednesday in January 2008.

The Republic of Ireland international helped the club achieve promotion later that year, and has continued to gain regular action following Hughes' arrival as the successor to Tony Pulis.